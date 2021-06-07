Kathleen Conrad

BEEMER — Services for Kathleen “Kathy” Conrad, 67, of Beemer will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer with the Rev. Vincent Sunguti officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.
She died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
———
Kathleen G. Conrad was born on June 18, 1953, in West Point to Raymond and Elaine (Mahnke) Marksmeier. She attended Cuming County Rural School and graduated from Beemer High School in 1971. In September 1971, she married Tom Conrad and was blessed with two children — Jackie and Jeff.
Kathy operated a trucking business in Atkinson and later worked for CTC in Norfolk until retiring. Kathy later moved to Beemer.
Kathy was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer and Beemer American Legion Auxiliary Post #159.
Survivors include daughter Jackie Kopecky and Bryon Beutler of O’Neill, and children Easton, Evan and Elijah; son Jeff and Yawni Conrad of Gretna, and children Jessica, Skylar, Kaden, Emyrson and Finley; siblings Mary and Bob Engelmeyer of West Point, Raymond Jr. “Butch” and Jean Marksmeier of West Point, Rita and John Melland of Blair, Mike Marksmeier and Mary Heller of Beemer, Gene and Lacey Marksmeier of Coleridge, Tom and Michelle Marksmeier of Norfolk, Shelly Garcia of Pierce; along with nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elaine Marksmeier.
A luncheon following the burial will be held at the Beemer Legion Hall.