NORFOLK — Private services for Kathleen Brockman, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
Public visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
———
Kathleen Brockman always said her greatest accomplishment on this earth was being a mom, and as she took her last few breaths, she was surrounded by all three of her daughters thanking her for all she had given them and promising to take care of one another. In fact, that’s what her daughters might say was her greatest gift, the unshakable bond she created between them.
Kathi loved her daughters and her family fiercely, but she also loved great food, great music and cross stitch. She was always awestruck by animals and birds in nature. She was a proud elementary school teacher for much of her life, and then an even more proud stay-at-home mom, always at the ready for her daughters’ needs.
Later in life she enjoyed caring for children again through a variety of non-profit jobs and square danced her way into her later years with a slew of continued adventures with her family and friends.
Kathleen Ann Brockman, daughter of Gilbert and Margaret Long, was born Feb. 27, 1948, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. After receiving her high school diploma, Kathleen attended Wayne State College in Wayne, obtaining a degree in elementary education.
On Aug. 9, 1969, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Brockman. They were blessed with three daughters: Kelli, Kari and Katherine.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Kelli (Ed) Higgins, Kari (Ryan) Rumbaugh, and Katherine (Kirk) Warren, and three grandchildren.
She is playing cards and eating pie with those who preceded her in death: parents Gilbert and Margaret Long; spouse Ken Brockman; brother Dale Long; and sister Betty Dolezal.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tabitha Meals on Wheels in Lincoln.