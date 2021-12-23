NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Kathleen Bretschneider died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1949-2021
Kathy was born on July 27, 1949, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to Leffert and Anita (Loomis) Corder. Kathy graduated from Columbus High School in 1967, then graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1971 with her bachelor’s in English, magna cum lade, and master’s.
She married Randy L. Bretschneider on Dec. 27, 1981, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. After marriage, the couple lived in Pierce. They moved out west of Pierce, south of Willow Creek Lake, in 1986. She was a teacher full time at Norfolk and later on in Pierce teaching English. Kathy stayed at home when her daughter, Becca, was born. She then went back to work at the Pierce Public Library.
Kathy was instrumental in building the Pierce library by setting it up and organizing. Kathy later on went to work at the Battle Creek library, where she remained until retirement, where she also helped to design and build their new library. Kathy retired in 2016. Kathy loved attending her grandchildren’s events, gardening, quilting, listening to country music and going to dances with Randy, where she enjoyed watching her brother and nephews entertain. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce, and LWMS.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca (Jimmy) Fletcher of Pierce; her grandchildren, Jade, Liam and Holt; siblings Karen (Walt) Siemek of Columbus, Alan Corder of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leffert and Anita; husband Randy, on Feb. 23, 2021; and nephew Ben Robbins.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.