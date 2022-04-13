Kathie Hasbrouck

HERSHEY — Services for Kathie L. Hasbrouck, 63, Hershey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. The Rev. Wade Hudson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Maria Lutheran Fellowship Hall.
Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2022
Kathie Lee Hasbrouck of Hershey passed away at home surrounded by her family and friends on April 9, 2022, at the age of 63.
Kathie was born in Norfolk to Donald and Alice Miller on Nov. 23, 1958. She grew up in Battle Creek, where she attended school at St. John Lutheran and Battle Creek High School. After Kathie graduated high school, she moved to North Platte to work for the telephone company.
On Aug. 27, 1992, Kathie married Rodney James Hasbrouck Sr. at the Little White Chapel Drive-Thru in Las Vegas. The couple made their home in Hershey. When they married, Kathie cared for Rod’s children as her own. They had a close relationship with their friends and considered them family.
Kathie and Rod owned The Bar in Hershey for 22 years.
Kathie enjoyed her pool and dart leagues. She liked to get together and socialize with her lady friends. She loved being outside, gardening and spending time by the water. Kathie loved traveling to warm places, where she could enjoy the sun and sand on the beach.
Kathie and Rod enjoyed their time together, where they took pleasure in bird watching and going to concerts and music festivals. They were always willing to help others in need and frequently organized fundraisers with a strong focus on the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department.
Kathie was always eager to try new things and had a compassionate heart. She loved all of her family and friends and will be greatly missed as she was taken much too soon.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Rod; her father, Don Miller; niece Janelle Miller; great-niece Natasha Lambrecht; great-nephew Lars Barcel Jr.; and her grandparents.
Survivors include her mother, Alice Miller of Battle Creek; sister Julie (Steve) Hendricksen of Lincoln; brothers Roger (Kylie) Miller of Dorchester and Scott (Deb) Miller of Battle Creek; children Keri Allen, Angela Hasbrouck, Rodney Hasbrouck Jr. and Tony (Michelle) Eckhoff, all of North Platte, and Richie (Amanda) Tannerhill of Clyde, N.C.; as well as 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, many beloved nieces, nephews, other family, and her friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com.