Katherine Voelker

WISNER — Private family memorial services for Katherine “Kathy” Voelker, 78, of Stanton will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.

1942-2020

Katherine June “Kathy” Voelker was born on Feb. 7, 1942, in Norfolk to Martin and Wilma (Duncan) Suhrkamp. She graduated from Pilger High School in 1959.

On June 30, 1964, she was united in marriage to Elsworth Voelker at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. In the early years she worked at the Milton G. Walbaum Co. (Michael Foods) as an egg breaker. She later worked as part of the lunchroom staff at the Pilger grade school and did cleaning at the Stanton Post Office.

Most of all she was a homemaker. Kathy enjoyed reading, fishing, putting puzzles together with Elsworth and shopping. She loved coffee time with friends.

Survivors include daughter Barb and Dwaine Oswald of Allen and family Kyle and Leigh Anne Oswald and children Hayden, Brynlee and Corbin, Chad and Brittany Oswald and daughters Cassidy and Cheyenne, Eric and Caitlyn Oswald and daughters Taygan and Ansley; son Tim and Maggie Voelker of El Cahon, Callif., and son Evan; daughter Susan and Jerry Meyer of Pilger and family Jenifer and Tony Miehener and children McKenzie, Zackery and Greyson, Ryan and Rachel Borer, Kari and Adam Sanderson and children Branden, Cameron, Dillion and Easten; daughter Teresa and Elson Simons of Boelus and family Devin, Audri and Ryan Hanousek; sister-in-law-Georgene Janssen of Stanton; niece Tammy and Nathan Furstenau of Stanton; and nephew Mark Janssen of Stanton.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Wilma Suhrkamp, and her husband, Elsworth Voelker on June 1, 2015.

