Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements. Katherine passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home in Norfolk with family by her side.
1946-2022
Katherine was born on April 20, 1946, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Milton and Helen (Dawson) Shepherd. She graduated from South Gate High School in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1964.
Katherine married Richard Perrigan on Oct. 21, 1965, in Las Vegas, Nev. After they married, the couple lived in Lynwood. Katherine worked as a secretary at the bank. She later worked as a secretary at First Christian Church in Norwalk, Calif.
Katherine enjoyed board games, puzzles, needlework, quilting and games on the computer. Katherine was known for her great gift of hospitality. She loved to host and entertain guests.
Katherine was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include spouse Richard Perrigan of Norfolk; three sons, Daniel (Laura) Perrigan of Madison, N.J., David (Vicky) Perrigan of Norwalk, Calif., Will (Mariah) Perrigan of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Helen, and sister Carol Reid.
Casket bearers — active and honorary — will be Dan Perrigan, Dave Perrigan, Will Perrigan, Sam Perrigan, Greg Perrigan, Tyler Sullivan, Arick Aubushon, Adam Rempfer and Nathaniel Kinyon.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.