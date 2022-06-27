 Skip to main content
STANTON — Memorial services for Katherine Molacek, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

Katherine Molacek died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

1934-2022

The Mas will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Clara Katherine was born in Stanton on Sept. 14, 1934, to Emil and Jessie (Thornton) Frank. She grew up on the family farm south of Stanton. In 1952, Katherine graduated from Stanton High School. Following graduation, she taught country school.

On Oct. 8, 1953, Katherine married Lloyd F. Molacek at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The couple farmed southeast of Stanton for 20 years and then moved to Stanton in 1975.

While on the farm, Katherine did a variety of chores, such as milking the cows and gardening. In 1975, she became a teacher’s aide at School Districts 14 and 36 and country schools in Stanton County. In 1994, Katherine began working as the assistant manager at Casey’s and eventually became manager until 1999. In 2000, she worked part-time at Emmet’s Food Town until retiring in 2011.

Lloyd and Katherine took several trips. Katherine also took two trips with her daughters to Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

She liked embroidering tea towels for all her family members. Katherine enjoyed making meals for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to read, bake rolls and cookies.

Katherine belonged to the ladies auxiliary and the altar society at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Mark) Chamberlain of Stanton, Cindy (Jon) Fago of Pittsboro, N.C., Daniel (Kim) Molacek of Stanton, Patty Molacek of Omaha and James (Pam) Molacek of Grand Island; grandchildren Nicole Rus, Mindy Chamberlain, Timothy Fago, Cassandra Lutterloh, Zachary Molacek, Kirk Molacek, Ryan Molacek, Drew Molacek, Kelsey Knake, Jordan Molacek, Morgan Smith and Jacob Molacek; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; Lloyd in 2018; and brother Ervin Frank in 1989.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

