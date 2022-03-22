Katherine Koinzan

BARTLETT — Graveside services for Katherine Nan Koinzan, newborn daughter of Greg and Courtney Koinzan, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Bartlett Cemetery in Bartlett.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
2022-2022
Katherine Nan, daughter of Greg and Courtney Koinzan, was born in Omaha on March 18, 2022, at 9:40 p.m. and entered into God’s arms at 10:40 p.m. on March 18, 2022.
She is loved on this earth by her parents, Greg and Courtney; siblings Etta and Otto Koinzan; grandparents Barton and Sandi Koinzan and Doug and Letti Nichols; great-grandparents Jerri Koinzan, Helen Strotheide, Leland and Pat Nichols; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was welcomed into heaven by her great-grandparents: Marvin Koinzan, Ralph Strotheide, Oscar and Katherine Poulsen.
While her time on earth was short, she will be remembered always.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.