Kathaleen Frauendorfer

NORFOLK — Services for Kathaleen M. Frauendorfer, 81, Humphrey, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Kathaleen M. Frauendorfer, 81, Humphrey, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
DECATUR — Memorial graveside services for Larry Uehling, 77, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.
MADISON — Memorial services for Viola A. “Ole” Avery, 90, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery south of Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Helen M. Konicek, 92, Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Joanne Gracey, 90, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for John E. Suber Jr., 64, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Tucson.
NORFOLK — Services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
GRAND ISLAND — Memorial services for James M. “Jim” Sander, 69, Doniphan, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. The Rev. Dale Janzen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Directed Health Mea…