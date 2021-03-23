Karon Wragge

SCRIBNER — Services for Karon M. Wragge, 71, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested at the visitation and funeral.
She died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1950-2021
Karon M. Wragge was born Feb. 2, 1950, and raised by her parents, Marvin and Thelda (Anson) Vogel in the Plainview and Brunswick area.
Karon married Ronald Wragge on June 18, 1968, in Plainview. After their marriage, the couple lived in Bloomfield, Osmond and Orchard before moving to Hooper in 1971.
Survivors include her sons, Todd, Troy, Trent and Treavor; a brother-in-law, Dave (Marlene) Wragge of Bloomfield; and sisters-in-law Sharon (Gene) Carstens of Schuyler, Janelle (Les) Carlow of Colonial Heights, Va., Kandi Wragge of Creston and Deb Wragge of Creighton.
Karon was preceded in death by her spouse, Ronald on Dec. 3, 2017; an infant daughter, Teresa; and her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook can be found at www.hooper-scribner.com