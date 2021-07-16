You have permission to edit this article.
Karon Bussinger

ATKINSON — Services for Karon Bussinger, 77, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. rosary.

She died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home.

David Wragge

David Wragge

BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

JoAnn Zohner

JoAnn Zohner

BATTLE CREEK — Visitation for JoAnn Zohner, 61, rural Norfolk, will be from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 17, at St. John Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Battle Creek.

Duane Hansen

Duane Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebras…

Delores Nelson

Delores Nelson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Delores M. Nelson, 74, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Marilyn Schlote

Marilyn Schlote

WAUSA — Graveside services for Marilyn Schlote, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wausa. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate.

Marian Gunsolley

Marian Gunsolley

STANTON — Services for Marian Gunsolley, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stanton. The Rev. Clinton Hogrefe will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.

Marian McClenahan

Marian McClenahan

CHAMBERS — Services for Marian McClenahan, 89, Chambers, will be at 3 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Memorial Baptist Church in Chambers. The Revs. James McClenahan and Joe Bockerman will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

