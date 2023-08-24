 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...While still hot, Friday brings a
reduction in heat and relatively safer conditions for outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Karmen Johnson

Karmen Johnson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karmen L. Johnson, 68, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Karmen Johnson died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

1955-2023

Karmen Lynn was born on June 2, 1955, in Norfolk, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (Voecks) Lehmann. She was raised in Pilger, Wayne and Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1974.

She worked at Norfolk Veteran’s Home, Earl May, Montgomery Ward and bartended at the American Legion in Norfolk.

On Nov. 14, 1987, Karmen married Roger Milton Johnson at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

After Karmen earned her Certified Nurse Assistant degree, she was employed at Valley View Nursing Home, Beverly Health Care, Golden Living, Norfolk Veteran’s Home and Norfolk Nursing. She retired in 2020.

In her younger years, she played softball. She enjoyed solving word search puzzles and occasionally going to a casino. She had a love for her flowers. She also loved playing with her grandkids and great-grandkids when they came to visit. She would always ask them if “they were hungry, let me get you something” even if they just ate.

Karmen is survived by her spouse of 36 years; daughter Jennifer (Neal) Eisenbraun of Wisner; son Michael Johnson of Norfolk; grandchildren Katrina, Kimber and Trentn Eisenbraun and Emacy Johnson; brother Keith (Valerie) Lehmann of Littleton, Colo.; brother-in-law: Terry Reynoldson of Eagle; and sister-in-law Karan Lehmann of Cedar Bluffs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant granddaughter Carleeanna; two brothers, Jerry Lehmann and Kenneth Lehmann; and a sister, Kathy Reynoldson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Mildred Vasicek

Mildred Vasicek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred B. Vasicek, 98, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Private burial will follow.

Gary Blakeman

Gary Blakeman

Gary Blakeman, 87, died peacefully at his home in Sumter, S.C., on Aug. 18, 2023.

Mildred Vasicek

Mildred Vasicek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred B. Vasicek, 98, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Private burial will follow.

Eunice Lind

Eunice Lind

WAUSA — Services for Eunice Lind, 98, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Betty Soderberg

Betty Soderberg

WAKEFIELD — Services for Betty R. Soderberg, 89, Wakefield, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Phyllis Salmon

Phyllis Salmon

WAKEFIELD — Phyllis M. (Reynolds) Salmon, 94, Wakefield, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Wakefield Care Center.

Jeffrey Schleusener

Jeffrey Schleusener

VENUS — Memorial services for Jeffrey W. Schleusener, 66, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Venus. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Kevan Schuettler

Kevan Schuettler

OSMOND — Services for Kevan E. Schuettler, 70, of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara