NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karmen L. Johnson, 68, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Karmen Johnson died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1955-2023
Karmen Lynn was born on June 2, 1955, in Norfolk, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (Voecks) Lehmann. She was raised in Pilger, Wayne and Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1974.
She worked at Norfolk Veteran’s Home, Earl May, Montgomery Ward and bartended at the American Legion in Norfolk.
On Nov. 14, 1987, Karmen married Roger Milton Johnson at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
After Karmen earned her Certified Nurse Assistant degree, she was employed at Valley View Nursing Home, Beverly Health Care, Golden Living, Norfolk Veteran’s Home and Norfolk Nursing. She retired in 2020.
In her younger years, she played softball. She enjoyed solving word search puzzles and occasionally going to a casino. She had a love for her flowers. She also loved playing with her grandkids and great-grandkids when they came to visit. She would always ask them if “they were hungry, let me get you something” even if they just ate.
Karmen is survived by her spouse of 36 years; daughter Jennifer (Neal) Eisenbraun of Wisner; son Michael Johnson of Norfolk; grandchildren Katrina, Kimber and Trentn Eisenbraun and Emacy Johnson; brother Keith (Valerie) Lehmann of Littleton, Colo.; brother-in-law: Terry Reynoldson of Eagle; and sister-in-law Karan Lehmann of Cedar Bluffs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant granddaughter Carleeanna; two brothers, Jerry Lehmann and Kenneth Lehmann; and a sister, Kathy Reynoldson.
