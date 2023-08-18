NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karmen Johnson, 68, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals.
Karmen Johnson died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy... WHAT...Air Quality Alert WHERE...Eastern Nebraska WHEN... 08/17/2023 8:00 PM until 08/20/2023 12:00 AM POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy ADDITIONAL DETAILS... An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category) to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category)due to smoke has been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne, York, from August 17, 8:00 pm through August 20, 12:00 am. During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling. Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur. Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3 Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff. Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Winnetoon Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Douglas E. Kuhre, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Homer L. Steckelberg, 86, of North Platte, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Rohrer died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in rural Verdigre.
EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Stanton Community Building, located at the Stanton Fairgrounds. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate.
HUMPHREY — Ivan J. Beller, 87, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
