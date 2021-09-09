You have permission to edit this article.
Karlene Moser

ELGIN — Services for Karlene R. Moser, 73, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Karlene Moser died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. at her home near Elgin following a long battle with cancer.

1948-2021

Karlene Rae (Knutson) Moser, along with her twin sister, Karla, was born Aug. 4, 1948, at Mobridge, S.D., to Bernard Raymon and Irene Kathryn (Scherer) Knutson. She attended grade school in Mobridge before moving with her family to Scottsbluff, where she attended Scottsbluff High School, graduating in 1966.

On Dec. 7, 1975, Karlene married Gerald A. Moser at Neligh. That marriage was blessed at St. Francis Church in Humphrey on Dec. 7, 2005, by Father Tom Bauwens. Along with raising her children, Karlene worked many jobs but most enjoyed her years at the Elgin Review, Elgin Insurance Services and The Homestead.

Karlene was a member of St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Altar Society, where she served as a circle leader, St. Boniface Choir, and a neighborhood ladies club. She also enjoyed helping with various committees and projects at church and school.

On the farm, she was an integral part of the harvest crew as the combine operator, and also the calving crew, as she was the one who often nursed the struggling calves back to health.

She loved fishing, puzzles and “junking” at thrift stores. She was an avid Husker volleyball fan and put her cooking and baking talents to good use, always keeping fresh-baked bread and cinnamon rolls available. She enjoyed quilting and was very crafty, designing and making many Halloween costumes, formal dresses and crafts to sell at the bazaar. One of the things she really looked forward to was the annual fishing trip to Lake Minatare with her siblings.

Karlene is survived by her spouse, Gerald of Elgin; three children, Tori Moser of Norfolk, Rick (Kristie) Moser of Plattsburg, Mo., and Ann (Brandon) Nielsen of Norfolk; five grandchildren: Shelby Moser and Sean Moser of Plattsburg, Mo., and Kolby, Brodie and Hunter Nielsen of Norfolk; five siblings: Linda (Peter) Korsching of Nevada, Iowa, Karla (Nik) Kounavis of Lincoln, Dave (Shelley) Knutson of Mitchell, Loring “Bo” (Nancy) Knutson of Bryan, Texas and Cindy (Craig) Magwire of Lincoln; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Nick) Austin of Fremont and Rita (Bob) Kester of Clearwater; brother-in-law Merle Moser of Elgin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Irene and Alvin “Smokey” Moser; and brother-in-law Joe Moser.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

