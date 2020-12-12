Karl Swanson

NORFOLK — Services for Karl R. Swanson, 56, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.
He died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1964-2020
Karl was born July 17, 1964, in Pender to Weldon Evald and Luella (Heinemann) Swanson. He graduated from Pender High School. Karl’s favorite past time was target practice. Karl embraced the simple things in a simple life.
He is survived by his sons, Kristopher (Ashley) Swanson of Wisner and Kelsey Swanson of Holbrook; siblings Jerry (Annetta) Swanson of Leavenworth, Kan., Dennis (Pat) Heinemann of Bryant, Ala., Lorie (Rick) Larson of Creston; and sister-in-law Vickie Swanson of Fargo, S.D.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Kristina Swanson; and brother Jessie Swanson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com. Memorials may be designated to the family for future designation.