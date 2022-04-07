HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services.
Karl Stappert died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.