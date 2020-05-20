COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Karl Linke

SYRACUSE — Private graveside services for Karl L. Linke, 69, Syracuse, will be at Christ Lutheran (Delaware) Cemetery on Friday, May 22.

Public visitation without the family present will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

He died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Syracuse Area Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home of Syracuse.

1950-2020

Karl L. Linke was born on Aug. 7, 1950, to Karl and June (Johnsen) Linke in Bassett. Karl graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1972 with a degree in agricultural education. He worked as a district director of member services for Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation for 19 years prior to retirement in 2013.

He is survived by his spouse, Lois Linke of Syracuse; children Timothy (Tami) Linke of Lincoln and Mandy (Brian) Smidt of Beatrice; grandchildren Jackson and Maya Linke, Payton and Garrett Smidt; siblings Junelle Mongno of Jacksonville, Ark., Norma (Robert) Bolton of St. Petersburg, Fla., Ronald (Diane) Linke of Norfolk, Cheryl (Joe) Hazel of Omaha; sisters-in-law Janine Petersen of Syracuse and Geri True (Jeff Johnson) of Lincoln; brother-in-law Lyle (Barbara) Petersen of Mars Hill, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

State guidelines and social distancing will be followed during visitation. The private service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Condolences can be left at www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

Tags

In other news

Karl Linke

SYRACUSE — Private graveside services for Karl L. Linke, 69, Syracuse, will be at Christ Lutheran (Delaware) Cemetery on Friday, May 22.

Roger Roth

BUTTE — Graveside services for Roger Roth, 80, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Butte City Cemetery in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.

Elizabeth Norvell

Elizabeth Norvell

LAUREL — Private services for Elizabeth Norvell, 92, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Edwin Wiedeman

Edwin Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Edwin E. Wiedeman, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Dennis Otte

OMAHA — Services for Dennis Otte, 74, Wayne, will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha with military rites.

Edwin Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Edwin E. Wiedeman, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Donald Larson

Donald Larson

O’NEILL — Services for Donald Larson, 86, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Cody Stone

Cody Stone

STANTON — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.

Don Volwiler

CARROLL — Private graveside services for Don E. Volwiler, 82, Carroll, will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll with military rites.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-