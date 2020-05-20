Karl Linke

SYRACUSE — Private graveside services for Karl L. Linke, 69, Syracuse, will be at Christ Lutheran (Delaware) Cemetery on Friday, May 22.
He died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Syracuse Area Hospital.
1950-2020
Karl L. Linke was born on Aug. 7, 1950, to Karl and June (Johnsen) Linke in Bassett. Karl graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1972 with a degree in agricultural education. He worked as a district director of member services for Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation for 19 years prior to retirement in 2013.
He is survived by his spouse, Lois Linke of Syracuse; children Timothy (Tami) Linke of Lincoln and Mandy (Brian) Smidt of Beatrice; grandchildren Jackson and Maya Linke, Payton and Garrett Smidt; siblings Junelle Mongno of Jacksonville, Ark., Norma (Robert) Bolton of St. Petersburg, Fla., Ronald (Diane) Linke of Norfolk, Cheryl (Joe) Hazel of Omaha; sisters-in-law Janine Petersen of Syracuse and Geri True (Jeff Johnson) of Lincoln; brother-in-law Lyle (Barbara) Petersen of Mars Hill, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
