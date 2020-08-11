COLERIDGE — Karen Wiselka, 65 of Coleridge died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
No services are being planned at this time. Wintz Funeral Home of Coleridge is assisting with arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Osmond City Cemetery, Osmond, with military r…
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Helen A. Howard, 94, of Emerson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer.
OMAHA — No services were held for Joy E. (Kauffman) Engel, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk. Kremer Funeral Home of Omaha was in charge of the arrangements.
YANKTON — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, 75, of Coleridge, formerly of Yankton, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will follow in the Aten Cemetery in Aten.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Benck, 92, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Shirley Ann Donner, 67, passed away peacefully at the Monument Health Sturgis Care Center Hospice on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
WAYNE — Private family services for Geraldine Christensen, 98, of Wayne will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lyle J. Meyer, 69, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
