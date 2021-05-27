HUMPHREY — Services for Karen L. Weidner, 80, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 4 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, all at the church, and will resume an hour prior to services Friday.
She died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after a short battle with cancer.
1940-2021
Karen was born Dec. 28, 1940, on the family farm in Lindsay to Raymond and Mildred (Solso) Oberhauser. She graduated from Holy Family in Lindsay in 1959.
On June 10, 1961, she married James J. Weidner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Jamie and Karen were blessed with five children. They made their home northwest of Humphrey, where she was a farmwife, mother and homemaker.
Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s activities and playing cards with family and friends. She loved to bake and always had homemade treats to share. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. She was a blessing as a mother, spouse and friend and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lori (Glenn) Beller of Lindsay, Mary Kay (Tim) Pribyl of Milligan, Sue (Russ) Zaiser of Norfolk, Dan (Cathy) Weidner of Humphrey; a daughter-in-law, Karen Weidner of Madison; a sister, Bonnie (Joe) Fowler of Bellevue; a brother, Terry (Cindi) Oberhauser of Lindsay; 14 grandchildren, Mikayla (Jerad) Niederklein, Kristin Beller, Stacy (Taylor) Pokorny, Alyssa and Jenna Beller, Heather (Sean) Urzendowski, Jennifer, Amber and Spencer Pribyl, Dustin and Dylan Zaiser, Brandon (Jennifer) Weidner, Nathan and Allison Weidner; two great-grandchildren, Kara Weidner and Dane Niederklein; in-laws Dave Fjell of Columbus, Janet (Doug) Krueger of Stanton, Lucille Sand of Humphrey, Bernie Weidner of Columbus, Mickey Weidner of Norfolk, F.M. “Junior” and Helen Weidner of Humphrey; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mildred Oberhauser; her spouse, Jamie Weidner in 2008; her son, Greg Weidner in 2018; her sister, Diane Fjell in 2015; her brother, Tom Oberhauser in 2009; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Evold “Chief” (Emma) Weidner, Maurice Weidner, Sylvester “Pep” (Rita) Weidner, Luke (Arlene) Weidner, Art Weidner, Chuck Weidner, Beulah and Pat Murphy and Francis Sand.
The funeral Mass may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.