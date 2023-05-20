WAKEFIELD — Services for Karen A. “Cookie” Ulrich, 79, of Wayne, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Karen Ulrich died Friday May 19, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care.
NIOBRARA — Cleo Frazier, 77, Omaha, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
OAKDALE — Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
MADISON — Services for Richard A. “Rich” Koenig, 65, of Madison will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison with the Rev. Todd Kollbaum officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
SANTEE— Cleo Frazier, 77, Omaha, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
AINSWORTH — Services for Glen D. Boschen, 85, rural Long Pine, were May 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial was in the Lutheran cemetery. The Rev. Lynn Christensen officiated.
LYNCH — Graveside inurnment services for Mary Jane (Hopkins) Stewart, 87, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate.
OMAHA — LouAnn K. “Lou” (Ellenberger) Hicks, 66, of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
NORFOLK — James L. “Jim” Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
