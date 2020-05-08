COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Karen Stearns

Karen Stearns

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Karen R. Linscott Stearns, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Norfolk.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

She died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla.

1940-2020

Born on Dec. 6, 1940, to Ray and Bonnie Davis in Sioux City, Karen Rae (Davis) Linscott Stearns graduated from Central High School (Castle on the Hill) and wed Burt Linscott on Oct. 2, 1959. To this union four children were born: Terry, Sherryl, Jeffrey and Timothy. The couple made their home in Norfolk, where Karen became a licensed practical nurse, working for Norfolk Medical Group for many years.

Burt would pass away June 30, 2009. Karen would marry Phil Stearns in 2011, and the two moved to California. The couple would then relocate to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Karen was active over the years in Eastern Star, was a 4-H leader and was on the foster care review board. She was an avid reader, reading every single day anything she could find: books, newspapers, magazines, anything. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Bonnie Davis; her siblings, Richard and Rita; her spouse, Burt; her sister, Kay; and granddaughter Erin.

She is survived by her spouse, Phil; her children, Terry (Lorena) of David City, Sherryl of Norfolk, Jeff (Trish) of Omaha and Timothy (Debra) of Fairbury; her grandchildren, Eric (Sara), Tori (David), Shannon (Jordan), Allison, Jasmine (Justin), Jordan (Eric), Elizabeth (Scott), Savannah (Joe), Austin (Erica), Adaline, Olivia and Elijah; and great-grandchildren: Lexi, Nick, Ian, Lucas, Jude, Carter, Jackson, Tristan, Michael and Benny.

Cody Svatos

SPENCER — Services for Cody Svatos, 28, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Randy Higgins

NORFOLK — Randy Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Helen Miller

Helen Miller

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.

Irene Schelm

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Irene Schelm, 99, Ainsworth, were Thursday, May 7, in the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Bernice Erb

Bernice Erb

BEEMER — Bernice J. “Bernie” Erb, 94, Beemer, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Colonial Haven in Beemer.

Marilyn Hatterman

Marilyn Hatterman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marilyn Hatterman, 76, will be at a later date in Norfolk. She died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

Brian Berner

RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Berner, 51, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Belden.

LaVerta Lammers

HARTINGTON — LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

