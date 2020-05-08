Karen Stearns

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Karen R. Linscott Stearns, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Norfolk.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
She died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla.
1940-2020
Born on Dec. 6, 1940, to Ray and Bonnie Davis in Sioux City, Karen Rae (Davis) Linscott Stearns graduated from Central High School (Castle on the Hill) and wed Burt Linscott on Oct. 2, 1959. To this union four children were born: Terry, Sherryl, Jeffrey and Timothy. The couple made their home in Norfolk, where Karen became a licensed practical nurse, working for Norfolk Medical Group for many years.
Burt would pass away June 30, 2009. Karen would marry Phil Stearns in 2011, and the two moved to California. The couple would then relocate to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Karen was active over the years in Eastern Star, was a 4-H leader and was on the foster care review board. She was an avid reader, reading every single day anything she could find: books, newspapers, magazines, anything. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Bonnie Davis; her siblings, Richard and Rita; her spouse, Burt; her sister, Kay; and granddaughter Erin.
She is survived by her spouse, Phil; her children, Terry (Lorena) of David City, Sherryl of Norfolk, Jeff (Trish) of Omaha and Timothy (Debra) of Fairbury; her grandchildren, Eric (Sara), Tori (David), Shannon (Jordan), Allison, Jasmine (Justin), Jordan (Eric), Elizabeth (Scott), Savannah (Joe), Austin (Erica), Adaline, Olivia and Elijah; and great-grandchildren: Lexi, Nick, Ian, Lucas, Jude, Carter, Jackson, Tristan, Michael and Benny.