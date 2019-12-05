Karen Schall

PIERCE — Private memorial services for Karen L. Schall, 71, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1948-2019
Karen Lee Schall was born July 18, 1948, to Hubert and Helen (Girmus) Koehn at Fairmont. She graduated from Fairmont High School in Fairmont.
She married Walter Schall on Nov. 26, 1966, at the United Methodist Church in York. Karen worked at Schaffer trucking and did their log books in York. The family then moved to Norfolk in 1987, and Karen worked at Dudley’s Dry Cleaners. In 2007, Karen and Walter moved to Pierce, and Karen worked at Walmart until she retired in 2011.
Walter died Dec. 16, 2010.
Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth Schall of South Carolina, Brenda (Allen) McPhaull of Omaha and Becky (Jamie) Dvorak of Pierce; five grandchildren, Josiah (U.S. Marines), Kaylee, Josephine, Gabriella and Kylie; two sisters, Judy Gibson of Lincoln and Sharon (Dennis) Bossen of Clackamas, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Walter Schall, and siblings James Koehn, Hubert Leon Koehn and Bonnie (Koehn) Heath.
