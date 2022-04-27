EWING — Services for Karen Rotherham, 85, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Ewing with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Karen Rotherham died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home in Ewing.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2022
Karen Mildred Donohoe was born on Oct. 11, 1936, to John E. and Kamilla (Uhl) Donohoe in O’Neill. She attended St. Mary’s Academy, graduating in 1954. She obtained her teaching certificate from Wayne Normal College and taught in the Holt County rural schools.
Karen married Jerry Rotherham at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill on Jan. 12, 1957, and the couple made their home in Ewing. They were blessed with nine children: Rosemary, Carol, Kamilla, Deb, Diane, E.J., Mark, Colleen and Kay.
Karen owned and operated the Hill’s Variety Store Ewing, worked for Larry’s Market and other various jobs while also raising her children. She was able to use her love of teaching children at Ewing Public Schools as a paraeducator until she retired in 2012.
Karen was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she served as the C.C.D. teacher and coordinator for many years. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and served St. Peter’s Parish in several ways throughout the years.
Karen loved to watch Husker football and volleyball games. She enjoyed gambling and scratch tickets, and for many years, she enjoyed her weekly bowling nights with her team. She was an avid seamstress and an excellent cook and baker, specializing in cinnamon rolls. She loved the Sunday drives with her family and later in life with Jerry to the Hill.
Karen’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was their biggest fan. She attended as many of their activities as she was able to over the years. As her family continued to grow, she enjoyed many special moments with her great-grandchildren.
Karen loved her Irish heritage, Irish music and Irish dance.
Karen is survived by her nine children, Rosemary Rotherham of Lincoln, Carol Vandersnick of Ewing, Kamilla (Clifford) Woeppel of Norfolk, Deb (Pat) Thramer of Ewing, Diane (Ladd) Krings of Albion, E.J. (Shanna) Rotherham of Eugene, Ore., Mark Rotherham of Denver, Colo., Colleen (Greg) Ramold of Ewing, and Kay (Craig) Hall of Gladstone, Mo.; 28 grandchildren, Nate (Sarah) Bornemeier, Monty Bornemeier, Cindy Vandersnick, Brian (Shanda) Vandersnick, Matt (Courtney) Vandersnick, Clinton Woeppel, Christopher Woeppel, Cletus (Brooke) Woeppel, Victoria Woeppel, Tina (Brian) Luellen, Ryan (Kayla) Thramer, Nic (Samantha Barber) Thramer, Phil (Sadie) Thramer, Alex Thramer, Matt (Hillary) Krings, Sam (John) Stoltz, Bridget (Alex) Wiese, Jake (Paige Ketteler) Krings, D.J. Rotherham, Kolte (Alexa) Rotherham, Levi Rotherham, Jen Ramold, Zach Ramold, Ben (Kara) Ramold, Abby Hall, Paige Hall, Rylee Hall, and Max Hall; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings Don Donohoe of Portland, Ore., Margaret (Larry) Larsen of Bellevue, and John (Rachel) Donohoe of Round Rock, Texas; in-laws Patricia Donohoe of Glendale, Calif., Butch (Carol) Rotherham of Ewing, Marge Rotherham of Crawford and Leo O’Malley of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jerry; a son-in-law, Hank Bornemeier; her siblings, Jim (Dorothy and Gloria) Donohoe, Wayne Donohoe, Dorothy (Bud) Cloyd, Larry Donohoe, Raymond Donohoe; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Donohoe.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.