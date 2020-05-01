NIOBRARA — Services for Karen Red Owl, 61, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NIOBRARA — Services for Rockwood “Rocky” Latorra, 78, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.
ELKHORN — Services for Elizabeth “Beth” Dick, 53, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Brad Zook will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.
NORFOLK — Private services for Victoria “Vicki” Robertson, 56, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Gerald E. “Jerry” Priest, 86, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
YANKTON — William W. Sohl, 60, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
