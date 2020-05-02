COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Karen Red Owl

SANTEE — Funeral services for Karen Red Owl, 61, of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at Oyate Oyanke Community Center, with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

She died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin Koch

ALBION — Marvin A. Koch, 78, of Petersburg died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Rocky Latorra

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Rocky Latorra, 78, of Verdel will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.

Adelyn Schulz

MADISON — Private family graveside services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, were Saturday, May 2, at the Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Donna Goltry officiated. Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lester Demmel

OMAHA — Services for Lester C. Demmel, 88, of Omaha will be Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Internment will be T…

Suzie Beeson

CLARKSON — Suzie Beeson, 49, of Clarkson died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Clarkson.

Rockwood Latorra

NIOBRARA — Services for Rockwood “Rocky” Latorra, 78, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.

Elizabeth Dick

ELKHORN — Services for Elizabeth “Beth” Dick, 53, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Brad Zook will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.

