Karen Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Karen Peters died Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

1945-2022

The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Karen Ann Peters was born May 6, 1945, in Blair to Earl and Pearl (Armstrong) Lefavor. She was baptized May 15, 1952, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah and confirmed April 10, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Karen graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in May 1963.

On Feb. 12, 1965, she married Roger R. Peters at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Norfolk from 1963 to 1965 and from 1966 to 1968. She later was employed at Child’s Bakery and Marilyn’s Hallmark in Norfolk.

Karen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She is survived by spouse, Roger; son Craig (Tammy) Peters of Bennington; daughter Rogina (Scott) Lindsay of Norfolk; grandchildren Eric (Kaci), Ashton and Whitney; step-grandchildren Drew and Mylie; sister Erlene (Jim) Moross of Modesto, Calif.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Leonard Peters of Pender, Wilbur Peters of Homer, Ron (Betty) Peters of South Sioux City and Robert “Bob” Peters of Hastings; and nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janet Trowbridge; grandson Tyler C. Peters; brother-in-law Vernon Peters; and sister-in-law Shirley Peters.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Kelly Lambley

MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel.

Harriett Weber

NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. Weber, 104, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

David Bauer

VERDIGRE — Services for David Bauer, 69, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. David Bauer died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.

Dorothy Van Brocklin

CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.

Linda James

OAKDALE — Services for Linda James, 74, Oakdale, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Park Center Cemetery in rural Elgin.

Kelly Lambley

MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned.

Dorothy Van Brocklin

CREIGHTON — Services for Dorothy A. Van Brocklin, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

John Oltmer

MADISON — Services for John P. Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. John Oltmer died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

John Eley

John Henry Eley, 86, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 1, 2022, with family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at the Orchard Cemetery on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

