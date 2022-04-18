NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Karen Peters died Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1945-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Karen Ann Peters was born May 6, 1945, in Blair to Earl and Pearl (Armstrong) Lefavor. She was baptized May 15, 1952, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah and confirmed April 10, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Karen graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in May 1963.
On Feb. 12, 1965, she married Roger R. Peters at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Norfolk from 1963 to 1965 and from 1966 to 1968. She later was employed at Child’s Bakery and Marilyn’s Hallmark in Norfolk.
Karen was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by spouse, Roger; son Craig (Tammy) Peters of Bennington; daughter Rogina (Scott) Lindsay of Norfolk; grandchildren Eric (Kaci), Ashton and Whitney; step-grandchildren Drew and Mylie; sister Erlene (Jim) Moross of Modesto, Calif.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Leonard Peters of Pender, Wilbur Peters of Homer, Ron (Betty) Peters of South Sioux City and Robert “Bob” Peters of Hastings; and nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister Janet Trowbridge; grandson Tyler C. Peters; brother-in-law Vernon Peters; and sister-in-law Shirley Peters.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.