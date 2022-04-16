NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. Karen Peters died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
HERSHEY — Services for Kathie L. Hasbrouck, 63, Hershey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. The Rev. Wade Hudson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.
SANTEE — Services for Beulah Saul, 58, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Redwing Thomas will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marvin D. Nelson, 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, at United Methodist Church, Newman Grove, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove. Visitation …
MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Delores M. Wilcox, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Vernal Wilbeck died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.