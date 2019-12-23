Karen Osborn

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Karen E. Osborn, 78, Battle Creek, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at her home in Battle Creek.
1941-2019
Karen Elaine Osborn was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Hastings, to William Alvin and Lillian (Brehm) McCune.
On June 21, 1964, Karen married Thomas L. “Tom” Osborn at the First United Methodist Church in Harvard.
Karen had a strong faith and love for her family. She served as the organist/pianist for Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison and Fairview for many years. Karen kept busy attending family events. She never missed a grandchild’s activity. Karen enjoyed volunteering for local community events. She had a competitive spirit that could be seen in her passion for Husker football and also her love of bridge. She was also a member of P.E.O. and First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom; daughters Julie (Andy) Baumert of Omaha and Kim (Allan) Belina of Madison; grandchildren Trevor (Haley) Belina, Travis (Whitney) Belina and Bailey Belina (Taylor Stanley); great-grandchildren Wyatt Belina and Lauren Belina; sister Shirley Engel of Lawrence, Kan; and four nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Don Engel Sr.
Memorials will go to a future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.