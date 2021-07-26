LINCOLN — Services for Karen Oberhauser, 67, formerly of Madison and Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church , 4500 Duxhall Drive, in Lincoln.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
She died Monday, July 19, 2021, in Lincoln.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln is handling the arrangements.
1953-2021
Karen Oberhauser was born in Madison on Sept. 16, 1953, to Alvin and Doris (Preister) Choutka. She attended School District 40 in rural Madison County and graduated from Madison High School.
On Nov. 25, 1995, she married Richard “Butch” Oberhauser at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The couple resided in rural Lindsay. Following Butch’s death, Karen moved to Lincoln in 2010.
She volunteered at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She also made hundreds of stuffed bears, “Karen” (carin) bears which she donated to various hospitals, emergency services, Life Flight and many family members and friends.
Karen is survived by brothers Duane (Elaine) Choutka, Al (Mary) Choutka, Tom (Pat) Choutka; sisters Kay (Jerry) Wessel and Diane Davies; sister-in-law Teresa Choutka; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard Oberhauser; her parents, Alvin and Doris Choutka; a brother, Fritz Choutka; and brother-in-law John Davies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.