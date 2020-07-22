Karen Nykodym

NORFOLK —  Services for Karen (Kort) Nykodym, 69, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service at the chapel. Masks are required.

She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home in Madison.

1950-2020

Karen was born to Alvin and Marcilene (Ebel) Kort in Hastings on Sept. 19, 1950. She grew up south of Hastings in a rural community by the two towns of Blue Hill and Ayr. Later on, when she was 16 years old, her parents moved west of Doniphan in 1966. Then, she graduated from Doniphan High School in 1969.

After high school, she enrolled in the Grand Island Business School for a year and graduated in 1970. After graduation, Karen worked at Dutton Lainson Co. and Western Plastics Inc. in Hastings, doing secretarial work.

On Oct. 16, 1971, Karen married Norman Nykodym at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings. To this union the couple were blessed with three children, Michele, Brian and Kevin.

In April 1975, they moved to St. Louis Park, Minn., and lived there for three years. Then, the family moved to Madison to start farming and have lived there since. Karen worked at the Bank of Madison, now called Frontier Bank, for 29 years. She loved to serve her customers. Also, Karen helped at the Knights of Columbus Hall catering weddings.

She is survived by her spouse, Norman; her children, Michele (Dale) Preister of Humphrey, Brian Nykodym of Madison and Kevin (Angie) Nykodym of Lincoln; two granddaughters, Taylor and Anna Nykodym of Lincoln; her brothers, Loran Kort of El Paso, Texas, and Larry Kort of Hastings; sisters Cheryl (Dennis) Harder of Grand Island and Kathy (Max) Schroeder of Juniata; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.







