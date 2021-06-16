Karen Nannen-Wallinger

ODELL — Services for Karen J. Nannen-Wallinger, 81, Odell, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odell. The Rev. Loras Grell will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with a 7 p.m. Scriptural prayer and the family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at the church an hour prior to services.
She died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Journey House in Lincoln.
Karen J. Nannen-Wallinger was born on May 5, 1940, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Gene A. and Rosalie C. (Berg) Stanosheck and graduated from Odell High School.
Karen and Lyle P. Nannen were married from Aug. 19, 1961, until he passed away on Jan. 7, 2009. She had been employed as a legal secretary at the Carlson Law Office in Randolph until retiring in 2006. She and Lyle then moved back to Odell in 2007 to live in the house that she had grown up in.
Karen and Rick Wallinger were married on Nov. 28, 2011.
Karen was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odell and had been a member of the altar society; and member of Chapter EA, PEO. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her friends and was a master seamstress. Karen was a “coaches’ wife” for many years, loved sports — especially all Husker sports— loved to decorate her home, and was a very proud grandmother.
Survivors include spouse Rick; three daughters, Theresa (Brad) Stapelman of Belden, Mary (Scott) Sailors of Lincoln and Ann (Jeff) Bolling of Wayne; six grandchildren, Devin (Trish) Stapelman, Noah (Avery) Ehrisman, Will (Erin) Sailors, Ellie (Kasey) Persson, Skyler (Allyson) Sailors and Peyton (Blake) Roach; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Dylan Stapelman; two brothers, Larry (Robin) Stanosheck and Jim (Linda) Stanosheck, all of Odell; and a sister, MaryEllen (Bob) Stephens of Lincoln.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; first spouse, Lyle P. Nannen in 2009; an infant daughter; and brother Paul Stanosheck.
A memorial has been established to the family’s choice with the funeral home in charge.
