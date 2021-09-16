You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen Maurer

Karen Maurer

COLUMBUS — Services for Karen Maurer, 63, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will continue and hour prior to services Tuesday at the church, where there will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

1957-2021

The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Karen Maurer died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Karen Maurer was born Oct. 14, 1957, in Grand Island to Eugene and Marilyn (Elseman) Heuermann, the second of six children. She attended elementary school in Phillips and graduated from Aurora Junior and Senior High School, class of 1975, in Aurora.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in education. She first taught at Bunker Hill Elementary School at St. Edward for five years. She then returned to UNL to get a math endorsement.

Karen began teaching math at Columbus Middle School while working on, and completing, her master’s degree.

On Nov. 19, 1994, Karen was united in marriage to Keith Maurer, and the couple moved to Norfolk. There they were blessed with a daughter, Anna. After commuting to Columbus for a couple of years, Karen took a position teaching math at Norfolk Middle School until they moved back to Columbus. Karen was a stay-at-home mom until Anna started school, and then returned to teaching math at Columbus Senior High School, until retiring in 2019.

Karen was involved in 4-H from the time she was 8 years old until she turned 18. Through these 10 years, Karen became a very good cook and a master seamstress, making her own wedding dress. Karen did not miss her calling. She was a natural born teacher and loved to see kids learn, and she was awarded several different awards and recognitions.

Karen loved to travel, being a part of the Peace Lutheran Bell Choir, helping with altar guild, attending ladies Bible study groups, music, arranging family gatherings, board games, Sudoku, working in flower gardens and spending time with friends. She was a very gracious, loving and generous soul and never had a harsh word to say about anyone. But above all, Karen’s great love was for her family, especially her daughter Anna, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who she willing went home with on Monday night.

Karen is survived by her spouse, Keith Maurer of Columbus; daughter Anna Maurer of Columbus; brother Ken (Beth) Heuermann of St. Louis, Mo.; brother Fred (Lourdes) Heuermann of Grand Island; brother John (Sveta) Heuermann of Moscow, Russia; sister Cheryl Furse of Grand Island; brother Troy (Kristin) Heuermann of St. Paul, Minn.; sister-in-law,Beverly (Steven) Mackie of Columbus; brother-in-law Todd (Shari) Maurer of Columbus; brother-in-law Scott (Amy) Maurer of Tonganoxie, Kan.; several aunts and uncles; and 30 nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Marilyn Heuermann.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor’s choice. The wearing of masks are at the discretion of the individual.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Doris Milne

Doris Milne

CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Larry Pommer

Larry Pommer

HARTINGTON — Services for Larry Pommer, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Larry Pommer died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence.

Evelyn Anderson

Evelyn Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

John Binger

John Binger

SEWARD — Services for John Binger, 62, Milford, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Doris Milne

Doris Milne

CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Mary Louise Hill

Mary Louise Hill

STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Robert Galitz

Robert Galitz

NORFOLK — Services for Robert V. “Cob” Galitz, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guar…

Solomon Seikaly

Solomon Seikaly

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Solomon Abraham “Sam” Seikaly, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk on Thursday, Sept 9, at the age of 83 years.

Eileen Matthies

Eileen Matthies

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Eileen M. Matthies, 77, Norfolk, was Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara