Karen Lyons

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Vaught will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Karen Lyons died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1948-2023

Karen was born April 29, 1948, in Stanton County to Fred and Lily (Fisher) Chleboun. She attended grade school at District 47 in Stanton County and graduated from Pilger High School. She married Ronald M. Lyons on May 24, 1966, at Yankton. He died Nov. 23, 2014.

After marriage, Ron served in the military and they lived in Norfolk, Va. They then moved to Norfolk, living there a short time and then moving to Ainsworth for three years and Long Pine and Wayne. They returned to Norfolk in 1978. Karen enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting and puzzles. She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall.

Survivors include her three daughters, Lisa (Mike) Lackas of Omaha, Lori Lyons of Pierce and Ronee Jo (Steve) Hart of Norfolk; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Gene Chleboun of Ithaca; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ronald Lyons; her parents, Fred and Lily; brothers Fred Chleboun Jr., Roger Chleboun and Dale Chleboun; and sister Donna Ward.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

In other news

Norma Pittack

Norma Pittack

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Norma I. Pittack, 103, Billings, Mont., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Marla Wilcox

Marla Wilcox

Marla J. (Chesley) Wilcox, 70, Payson, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A memorial event is pending with her family.

Audrey Colfack

Audrey Colfack

CLEARWATER — Services for Audrey M. Colfack of Goodyear, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.

Lucille Korth

Lucille Korth

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Lucille I. Korth, 79, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Betty Done

Betty Done

STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, of Stanton will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.

Ronald Eilers

Ronald Eilers

SPENCER — Memorial visitation for Ronald A. “Ron” Eilers, 78, Spencer, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Mildred Brestel

Mildred Brestel

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mildred Brestel died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Darrell Doescher

Darrell Doescher

WAYNE — Memorial visitation for Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the commercial building on the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

Carol Lee Tegeler

Carol Lee Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

