NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Vaught will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Karen Lyons died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1948-2023
Karen was born April 29, 1948, in Stanton County to Fred and Lily (Fisher) Chleboun. She attended grade school at District 47 in Stanton County and graduated from Pilger High School. She married Ronald M. Lyons on May 24, 1966, at Yankton. He died Nov. 23, 2014.
After marriage, Ron served in the military and they lived in Norfolk, Va. They then moved to Norfolk, living there a short time and then moving to Ainsworth for three years and Long Pine and Wayne. They returned to Norfolk in 1978. Karen enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting and puzzles. She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall.
Survivors include her three daughters, Lisa (Mike) Lackas of Omaha, Lori Lyons of Pierce and Ronee Jo (Steve) Hart of Norfolk; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Gene Chleboun of Ithaca; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ronald Lyons; her parents, Fred and Lily; brothers Fred Chleboun Jr., Roger Chleboun and Dale Chleboun; and sister Donna Ward.
