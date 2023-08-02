 Skip to main content
Karen Lyons

NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Lyons died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Darrel Blunck

Darrel Blunck

PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for Darrel Blunck, 67, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Bud Barn, 86675 539 Ave., in Plainview.

Carol Lee Tegeler

Carol Lee Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Orville Anderson

Orville Anderson

HOSKINS — Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Norma Pittack

Norma Pittack

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Norma I. Pittack, 103, Billings, Mont., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Gary Bowers

Gary Bowers

HARTINGTON — Gary L. Bowers, 79, Hartington, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Alan Beller

Alan Beller

LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Joan Carson

Joan Carson

PILGER — Joan (Hill) Carson passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. She was just nine days shy of her 95th birthday.

John Gross

John Gross

John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

