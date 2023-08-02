NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Lyons died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for Darrel Blunck, 67, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Bud Barn, 86675 539 Ave., in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
HOSKINS — Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Norma I. Pittack, 103, Billings, Mont., will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Gary L. Bowers, 79, Hartington, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
PILGER — Joan (Hill) Carson passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. She was just nine days shy of her 95th birthday.
John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.
LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, were Wednesday at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt officiated. Burial was in the parish cemetery.