 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen Krueger

Karen Krueger

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday also at the church.

Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1939-2022

Karen Ann Krueger was born on April 22, 1939, in Wayne, to Alvin K. and Grace (Steppat) Jonson. She attended School District 55 in rural Hoskins and graduated from Winside High School in 1957.

She was married to Ralph V. Krueger on Dec. 21, 1958, at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins. After marriage, the couple lived in Norfolk, where they attended Northern Heights Baptist Church for 50 years.

Karen worked several jobs, including at Norfolk Regional Center and Appeara until she retired three and a half years ago. Her passions were people, animals and her love for Jesus.

Survivors include her spouse, Ralph Krueger of Norfolk; four children, Larry Krueger of Stanton, Julie (Noah) Daniel of Norfolk, Doug (Janet) Krueger of Stanton and Mike (Carol) Krueger of Hoskins; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous others who claimed her as mom and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Grace; sister Eleanor Kohorn; brother Alvin “Bud” Jonson; and great-grandson Theodore Bernhardt.

Casketbearers will be Jack Bernhardt, Dan Carstens, Noah Daniel, Chuck Krueger, Nate Krueger and Josh Schmitz.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Debra Stoltz

Debra Stoltz

ELGIN — Services for Debra J. Stoltz, 54, Mount Vernon, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Jeanne Young

Jeanne Young

LINCOLN — Services for Jeanne E. Young, 94, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Karen Krueger

Karen Krueger

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Karen Krueger

Karen Krueger

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kyla Pendergast

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kyla J. “Jody” Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Monte Zierke

Monte Zierke

PIERCE — Services for Monte R. Zierke, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Evelyn Becker

Evelyn Becker

CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Evelyn Becker died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Kyla Pendergast

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Ernest Eckmann

Ernest Eckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ernest Eckmann, 82, Lindy, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ernest Eckmann died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara