NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Martinez and John Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday also at the church.
Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1939-2022
Karen Ann Krueger was born on April 22, 1939, in Wayne, to Alvin K. and Grace (Steppat) Jonson. She attended School District 55 in rural Hoskins and graduated from Winside High School in 1957.
She was married to Ralph V. Krueger on Dec. 21, 1958, at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins. After marriage, the couple lived in Norfolk, where they attended Northern Heights Baptist Church for 50 years.
Karen worked several jobs, including at Norfolk Regional Center and Appeara until she retired three and a half years ago. Her passions were people, animals and her love for Jesus.
Survivors include her spouse, Ralph Krueger of Norfolk; four children, Larry Krueger of Stanton, Julie (Noah) Daniel of Norfolk, Doug (Janet) Krueger of Stanton and Mike (Carol) Krueger of Hoskins; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous others who claimed her as mom and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Grace; sister Eleanor Kohorn; brother Alvin “Bud” Jonson; and great-grandson Theodore Bernhardt.
Casketbearers will be Jack Bernhardt, Dan Carstens, Noah Daniel, Chuck Krueger, Nate Krueger and Josh Schmitz.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.