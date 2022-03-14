NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Krueger, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Krueger died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
STANTON — Services for D’Ete M. Sindelar, 77, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Revs. Gregory Carl and Joe Miksch will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson.
NORFOLK — Services for Gale L. Schulz, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jake Bobbie will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Debra J. Stoltz, 54, Mount Vernon, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Wolff died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
ATKINSON — Services for Eva (Kubart) Thomson, 106, Gretna, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, will be Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
DUNCAN — Services for Hart Keating, 85, Duncan, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. The Rev. Walter Jong-a-Kiem will officiate with burial in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hartman Post 84.