Karen Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Karen M. Johnson, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
She died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1960-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Karen was born to Marie (Sowa) Waters and James Hicks on May 1, 1960, in Highland Park, Mich. She grew up and attended high school in South Boardman, Mich., and settled in Norfolk after meeting Dennis.
Karen married Dennis on June 18, 1983. While Dennis continued to work at the family business of Major Refrigeration, Karen spent her time raising her children, serving as a paraeducator for Norfolk Public Schools and working in the dining area at The Meadows.
Outside of her paid employment, Karen was affectionately known as Mama Johnson. Karen cared for every person who crossed her path. She helped her mother, father and mother-in-law as they aged, gave rides home to any stranded elementary student, took the time to chat with every resident she worked with at The Meadows and provided shelter to any of her daughters’ friends who needed a safe place to stay.
A true animal lover, she also habitually helped more cats than her family could count.
Karen is survived by her spouse, Dennis Johnson of Norfolk; daughters Courtney Johnson of Lincoln, Tracy (Scott) Hampton of Norfolk and Kayla (Kyle) Apfel of Kearney; brother James Hamicksburg of Lincoln; six grandchildren, including one that is about to be born; three step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Michelle (Hicks) Chadwick.
