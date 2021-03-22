You have permission to edit this article.
Karen Johnson

Karen Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Karen M. Johnson, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

She died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Karen was born to Marie (Sowa) Waters and James Hicks on May 1, 1960, in Highland Park, Mich. She grew up and attended high school in South Boardman, Mich., and settled in Norfolk after meeting Dennis.

Karen married Dennis on June 18, 1983. While Dennis continued to work at the family business of Major Refrigeration, Karen spent her time raising her children, serving as a paraeducator for Norfolk Public Schools and working in the dining area at The Meadows.

Outside of her paid employment, Karen was affectionately known as Mama Johnson. Karen cared for every person who crossed her path. She helped her mother, father and mother-in-law as they aged, gave rides home to any stranded elementary student, took the time to chat with every resident she worked with at The Meadows and provided shelter to any of her daughters’ friends who needed a safe place to stay.

A true animal lover, she also habitually helped more cats than her family could count.

Karen is survived by her spouse, Dennis Johnson of Norfolk; daughters Courtney Johnson of Lincoln, Tracy (Scott) Hampton of Norfolk and Kayla (Kyle) Apfel of Kearney; brother James Hamicksburg of Lincoln; six grandchildren, including one that is about to be born; three step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Michelle (Hicks) Chadwick.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

Monica Loberg

Monica Loberg

WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Omaha.

Marilyn McGinty

Marilyn McGinty

NORFOLK —  Services for Marilyn A. McGinty, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Homestead of Norfolk.

Velma Schweers

Velma Schweers

WISNER — Services for Velma I. Schweers, 92, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Craig Tiedtke

Craig Tiedtke

WAYNE — Private services for Craig Tiedtke, 74, Wayne, are being planned under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.

Geralda Tramp

Geralda Tramp

CROFTON — Services for Geralda M. Tramp, 86, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Barbara Furley

Barbara Furley

NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Furley, 84, Branson West, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Wedgewood Gardens in Branson West.

Dolores Foxhoven

Dolores Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Dolores J. Foxhoven, 87, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

Gary Kramer

Gary Kramer

CROFTON — Services for Gary D. Kramer, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

