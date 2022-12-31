NIOBRARA — Karen Hudson, 72, Niobrara, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her residence.
Private graveside services will be at a later date.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor G…
HARTINGTON — Services for Joan Cautrell, 76, Magnet, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Joan Cautrell died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Wohlman, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Richard Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Orin W. Rinkel, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HOSKINS — Services for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Bauer, 64, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Judy Bauer died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.
