CLEARWATER — Private memorial services for Karen Hahlbeck, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Inurnment will be in Ewing Cemetery at Ewing.
She died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Stanton Health Care.
Karen Rae (Filsinger) Hahlbeck was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Clearwater to Raymond and Eunice (Meyer) Filsinger. She was baptized at Zion-Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clearwater and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater.
After attending a country school, Karen graduated from Clearwater High School in 1959 as the class valedictorian.
She married Jerry Hahlbeck on June 26, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple briefly lived in Nampa, Idaho, in the early part of their marriage, but they returned to Norfolk in 1962 and remained living there for many years.
During her years in Norfolk, Karen worked at Jack’s Cafe, Allied Van Lines and Hansen Insurance. She was very active in the Parent Teacher Association, even serving as president of the Lincoln Elementary School chapter. Her most important job, however, was raising her two sons, Troy and Gary.
In 1984, Karen and Jerry moved to Ewing, where Jerry was from. There, Karen was a school bus driver, and she served as the town clerk for a while. She and Jerry also owned and operated the Ewing Auction House for several years. When she wasn’t working, Karen loved to knit, crochet, reupholster furniture, cook for the numerous hunters in her family, do crossword puzzles, read and spend time with family.
Unfortunately, she suffered a life-changing stroke in 2010, which left her disabled for many years, and she later moved to the Stanton Nursing Home in 2018.
Survivors include her spouse, Jerry Hahlbeck of Stanton; her sons, Troy (Theresa) Hahlbeck of Stanton and Gary (Sherrie) Hahlbeck of Battle Creek; her sister, Lois (Ron) Marshall of Neligh; her siblings-in-law, Pat Hahlbeck, Don (Diane) Hahlbeck, Kay Hahlbeck, Maurice (Kathy) Hahlbeck, Bertha Hahlbeck and Cheri (Gary) Joslyn; her grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Elsberry, Adam (Kendra) Hahlbeck, Justice Hahlbeck, Scott Ransen, Kim (Brent) Batt and Kerri (Mike) Weinrich; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eunice Filsinger; her sister, Judy Filsinger; her brother, Paul Filsinger; and her brother-in-law, Leon Hahlbeck.
Condolences may be directed to family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.
Cards my be sent to Jerry Hahlbeck P.O. Box 145, Stanton, NE 68779.