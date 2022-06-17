BEATRICE — Services for Karen M. Fischer, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with the Rev. Paixao Baptista officiating. Private family burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Karen Fischer died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
1944-2022
Karen M. Fischer was born on July 10, 1944, at Norfolk to Aage and Rebecca (Hamley) Petersen. She was a graduate of Battle Creek High School and obtained a nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Survivors include her spouse, Ralph; daughters Lynne (Mark) Bennett of Marshall, N.C., Jan Fischer of Crete and Kelly (Jason) Potts of Lincoln; and six grandchildren, Rowan Bennett, Kelsey and Easton Wade, and Meryn, Ellery and Carys Potts.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube page.
A memorial has been established to the family’s choice for their future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Karen’s online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.