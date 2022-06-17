 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. Maximum
heat index values of 100 to 106 expected Saturday, then
maximum daily values of 102 to 110 for Sunday and Monday.

* WHERE...Eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Karen Fischer

BEATRICE — Services for Karen M. Fischer, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with the Rev. Paixao Baptista officiating. Private family burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Karen Fischer died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

1944-2022

Karen M. Fischer was born on July 10, 1944, at Norfolk to Aage and Rebecca (Hamley) Petersen. She was a graduate of Battle Creek High School and obtained a nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include her spouse, Ralph; daughters Lynne (Mark) Bennett of Marshall, N.C., Jan Fischer of Crete and Kelly (Jason) Potts of Lincoln; and six grandchildren, Rowan Bennett, Kelsey and Easton Wade, and Meryn, Ellery and Carys Potts.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube page.

A memorial has been established to the family’s choice for their future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Karen’s online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

Ronda Spanel

NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Dorothy Greckel

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dorothy Greckel died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Dorothy Greckel

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Kristee Colwell

NORFOLK — Services for Kristee L. “Kris” Colwell, 68, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

John Koch

NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

John Brosh

GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.

Donald Skopec

O’NEILL — Services for Donald Skopec, 78, of O’Neill will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery, Unadilla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

