NIOBRARA — Services for Karen Fernau, 78, Ainsworth, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett.
CROFTON — Services for Eloise L. Stewart, 88, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Mary Jundt, 90, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate.
DODGE — Memorial services for Marvin Mandel, 81, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Services for Gene R. Nurnberg, 83, Greensburg, Ky., were June 3 at the Greasy Creek Baptist Church in Greensburg. Wilburn Bonta and Thomas Metcalf officiated. Burial was in the Greasy Creek Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Leonard Schinck, 81, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 20, at Lake View Cemetery in Lake Andes, S.D. The Rev. Grant H. Graff officiated. Military honors were provided by Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 3239, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7319, American Legion Post 11…
LINDSAY — Services for Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt, 68, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Debra A. Theisen, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Dave Liewer will officiate with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Graveside services for Mona N. (Grosse) Mattern, 81, Bullhead City, Ariz., will be at a later date at Walnut Grove Cemetery (Grimton) north of Orchard.