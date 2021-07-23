You have permission to edit this article.
Karen Fernau

Karen Fernau

NIOBRARA — Visitation for Karen Fernau, 78, Ainsworth, will be 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a service from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

She died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett.

1942-2021

Karen Kay (Scott) Fernau, daughter of Charles Harvey and Alta Mae (Mills) Scott, was born July 24, 1942, at Verdel. Karen attended school in Verdel.

On July 5, 1960, Karen was united in marriage to Kerry Warren Fernau Sr. at Yankton. They were blessed with three children: Kerry Jr., Tami and Brenda.

Karen lived in various places throughout her lifetime, including O’Neill, Norfolk, Stanton and Ainsworth in Nebraska, and Kemp, Texas. She was a member of Ainsworth Assembly of God and was active in her church.

Karen loved her family, doing things outside, traveling and loved the Lord. She especially enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting with family members.

She had a great love for Bluegrass music, an amazing green thumb and enjoyed canning and making pickles from her garden.

Karen had an eye for all things bling. She loved Coca-Cola and was a great baker. Karen was a fantastic partner in life to Kerry and a fantastic mother to her three children.

Karen passed away into the loving arms of her heavenly father on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.

Karen is survived by her spouse, Kerry Warren Fernau Sr. of Ainsworth; children Kerry Warren Fernau Jr. of St. Cloud, Minn., Tami Warell Fernau Vandergriff of Paradise, Texas, and Brenda Kay Fernau Bejot and spouse Steve of Ainsworth; seven grandchildren, Knicolus Jay (Lindsey) Fernau of Ainsworth, Kyle Warren (Kelly) Howder of Lexington, Ky., Brent Aaron Howder of Longview, Wash., Timothy Scott (Hillary) Fernau of Norfolk, Kaprice Nicole Howder (Landon) Matcham of Paradise, Texas, Jordon Payumo Hunke of Omaha, and Karter Warren Payumo (Ashleigh) Fernau of Mitchell; 10 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Breanna, Christina and Nathan Fernau of Ainsworth, Kassidy, Knicolus and Klarabell Fernau of Norfolk; Faye Fernau of Mitchell and Koralee Matcham of Paradise, Texas; brother Lyle John (Myva) Scott of Lindy; brothers-in-law Kenny Jay (Nancy) Fernau and Kane (Deb) Fernau; and sister-in-law Kareen (Sam) Klepper.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Scott; her mother, Alta Mae (Mills) Scott; siblings Loyd Scott of Lusk, Wyo., Harvey Scott of Verdel, Fern Scott Wassenburger of Lusk, RoseAnn Scott Martin of Hebron, Marvin Scott of Niobrara, Violet Scott Ebsen of Verdigre, Earl Scott of Minatare, Vera Eugene Scott of Creighton, Wayne Scott and Floyd Scott; sisters-in-law Loretta Scott, Sally Scott and Naomi Scott; and son-in-law Clyde “CJ” Vandergriff.

Fellowship celebrating Karen’s life will be held at ZCBJ Hall in Niobrara following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family at https://gofund.me/cdb4355d

