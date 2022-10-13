Karen Eddy

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment also will be at a later date at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1940-2022
Karen passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her son’s residence in Norfolk with her family by her side.
Karen was born on Sept. 10, 1940, in Kearney to Lloyd and Rose (Brisbin) Schulte.
She married Kenneth G. Eddy on Dec. 30, 1956, in Grand Island. After marriage, Karen and Ken lived in various places throughout the United States while Ken served in the military. She loved being a homemaker and a mother. She liked drinking her coffee and doing word searches.
Survivors include her children, Karen Wayne of Nevada, Kennette (Robert) Thornton of Nevada, Kevin Eddy of Lincoln, Kelly (Carol) Eddy of Pierce, Kerry (Gena) Eddy of Norfolk and Kirk Eddy of Minnesota; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters Sharon and Priscilla of Seattle, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth Eddy; son Karl (LuAnn) Eddy; and son-in-law Chuck Wayne.
