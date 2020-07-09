Karen Cloud

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Karen M. Cloud, 49, Grand Island, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate with burial in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.
———
Karen was born on March 12, 1971, at Schuyler to Anton and Regina (Houfek) Gall. She then grew up in Clarkson, where she graduated with the class of 1989. She continued her education, getting her physical therapist assistant degree from Colby Community College in Colby, Kan.
She was united in marriage to Tim Cloud on Sept. 22, 2001, in Clarkson. After which, the couple lived in Grand Island, where she worked as a physical therapist assistant for Grand Island Physical Therapy.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed most being able to watch her kids participate in their different sporting events.
Those left to cherish her memory are spouse Tim Cloud; her children, Zachary, Chloe, Brandon and Kaylee; her parents, Anton and Regina Gall of Clarkson; her siblings, Sue (Joe) Ludemann of LaVista, Kurt (Lori) Gall of Clarkson, Mary (Steve) Ortmeier of Dodge, Ken (Loree) Gall of Stanton, Joyce (Charles) Stacey of Council Bluffs and Dale (Wendy) Gall of Omaha; a brother-in-law, Charlie (Connie) Cloud of Grand Island; sisters-in-law Eileen Watson and Tina (Johnny) Ronquillo of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Emma Gall, and her maternal grandparents, Gerald and Agnes Houfek.
Memorials are suggested to her children’s education fund.