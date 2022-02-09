 Skip to main content
Karen Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. (Busskohl) Claussen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday.

1941-2022

Karen went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk following a recent health diagnosis.

Karen Kay Claussen was born on July 30, 1941, in Bloomfield to Herbert and Florence (Huddleston) Busskohl. She was baptized in her home on June 13, 1948, by a clergyman from First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and confirmed at Christ United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Karen graduated from Bloomfield High School in May 1959.

On May 31, 1959, she married the love of her life, Paul W. Claussen, at the Christ United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Karen and her spouse, Paul, made their home in Wausa after they were married and later moved to Plainview. In 1971, Karen and Paul moved to Norfolk, where she raised her family and worked at Washington School, Lee’s Jewelry, Deets Furniture and Hy-Vee East.

The family of Karen Kay Claussen would like you to know Karen loved being with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their events, and she was their biggest and loudest fan.

Karen was a devoted spouse and mother and took pride in keeping a clean home, decorating, gardening and collecting. She loved her music, especially Elvis and rock-n-roll oldies and her Denver Broncos.

After her spouse retired, Karen enjoyed going on trips with Paul to casinos, antique shops and just spending time together as a couple. Karen will be missed by her family and the friends she made along her journey here on earth. This Valentine’s Day, think of Karen and Paul and the love they shared for nearly 65 years from the day they met. It should serve as an inspiration to us all.

Karen is survived by three children, Jami (John) Brosh of Ashland, Joni (Scott) Reynoldson of Grand Island and Heidi (Roger) Koerting of Norfolk; six grandchildren, J.P. (Melissa) Brosh of Omaha, Bailey (Sam) Rouse of Doniphan, Aron (Kellie) Volmer of Lake Oswego, Ore., Janai Reynoldson of Grand Island, Elliot (Cari) Koerting of Omaha and Tessa (Stefan) Medel of Omaha; three great-grandchildren, Adelaide Brosh, Ansley Brosh and River Volmer; one sibling and his spouse, Kurt and Marilyn Busskohl of Grand Island; Busskohl and Huddleston cousins; Claussen brothers- and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews and her best furry friend, Lily.

Karen was preceded in death by her spouse, Paul W. Claussen, who died on Nov. 24, 2021; parents Herbert and Florence Busskohl; infant brother, Spencer Busskohl; Busskohl and Huddleston aunts and uncles and cousins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John William and Adele Claussen; Claussen brothers- and sisters-in-law; and a great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to be used and determined at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

