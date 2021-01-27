CREIGHTON — Services for Karen Cassill, 71, Creighton, will be at a later date.
She died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn Kathol, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 29, at Liberty Township Cemetery in Calumet, Iowa.
ATKINSON — Services for Eugene D. Poessnecker, 78, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Martha E. Frew, 98, Ainsworth, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.
OMAHA — Services for Jacklyn R. McLaughlin, 90, formerly of Omaha, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha.
ALBION — Services for Merle F. Klassen, 84, Albion, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Michael’s Church in Albion. The Rev. Jim Heithoff and James Schindel will officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 162, Vete…
BEEMER — Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday wi…
ERICSON — Memorial services for Carol L. Olson, 83, Ericson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Ericson. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Pibel Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.