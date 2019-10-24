Kandice Lange

PIERCE — Services for Kandice L. “Kandi” Lange, 63, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Marc Lim and Mike Stratman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.
She died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her residence in Pierce.
1956-2019
Kandice L. “Kandi” Lange, daughter of Dewey and Eileen (Ramm) Belville, was born April 18, 1956, at Valentine. She attended Norfolk Catholic School and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1973. She received her cosmetology license and instructor’s certificate from Norfolk Beauty College in 1975.
She married Stuart Bolz on Dec. 29, 1973, until 1985. She married Brad Lange on Sept. 9, 1989, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. They were married 27 years.
She started working at Norfolk Regional Center in 1982 and was currently employed there.
Kandice had always been grateful for her work there. She started as a psychiatric tech on the units there and moved to her position as personal development (O.T/R.T) supervisor in 2010 at Norfolk Regional Center.
Her passions were the Lord, children, siblings, relatives, friends and co-workers. Kandice enjoyed collecting recipes, cooking, especially for others, and a love for her animals. She enjoyed family get togethers and going to the casinos.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and its altar society.
Survivors are a son, Jason (Amy) Bolz of Osmond; a stepson, Adam Lange of Vermillion, S.D.; her grandchildren, Gill (Tiffany) Bolz of Pierce, Breanna Bolz, Emily Bolz, Carson Bolz and Kayleigh Bolz; and her siblings, Dr. Kevin Belville of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Kyla (Belville) Sprakel and spouse Matt of Crofton, Dr. Kent Belville and spouse Julie of OshKosh, Wis., Kirk Belville and spouse Tatiana of Otsego, Minn., Dr. Kaylan Belville and spouse Mei of Grand Forks, N.D., and Kathleen (Belville) Armstrong of Ankeny, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Eileen; an infant sister, Mary Christine; both spouses, Stuart Bolz and Brad Lange; and a brother, Dr. Keary Belville.
Music will be provided by organist, Celine Fehringer, and cantors Rick and Cheryl Higgins. Hymn selections include “Here I Am Lord,” “The Lord Is My Shepherd,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Casketbearers will be Jason Bolz, Adam Lange, Gill Bolz, Mark Baumgart, K.C. (Ken) Kunzie and Garard Uhing.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.