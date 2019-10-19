Kandice Lange

PIERCE — Services for Kandice L. “Kandi” Lange, 63, of Pierce are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
She died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her residence.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Bergt, 94, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred L. Gaskill, 97, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Private services for Amelia M. Kraemer, infant daughter of Dustin and Gina Kraemer, were Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for JoAnn Hrabak, 83, of Norfolk are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
LAUREL — Services for Eldon F. Haisch, 81, of Laurel are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Gailyn L. Wilcox, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his residence in Norfolk.
