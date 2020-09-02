Kaeden Koester

NORFOLK — Private services for Kaeden J. Koester, 3-month old son of Kyle and Abbey Koester of Norfolk, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Public visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
2020-2020
Kaeden John Koester, son of Kyle and Abbey (Lowe) Koester was born June 2, 2020, in Omaha.
Kaeden is survived by his parents, Kyle and Abbey Koester of Norfolk; his grandparents, John Lowe of Newcastle, Jeri Lowe of Newcastle and Doug and June Koester of Laurel; his great-grandparents, Myron and Maureen Osbahr of Wakefield; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene “Reno” Lowe, and his great-grandparents, Rosanna Lowe Watchorn, John “Bud” Lowe, Joe Watchorn, Elaine Watchorn, Willis Pearson, Dollie Pearson, Duane Koester, Mary Lou Koester and Norman Luschen.
Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at brockhausfuneralhome.com on Kaeden’s guestbook.