STUART — Services for K.E. Barritt, 92, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by Norton-Carlisle American Legion Post of Stuart.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. rosary.
K.E. Barritt died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
Memorials can be made to ALS in the Heartland, Omaha or St. Boniface Church, Stuart.
1930-2022
Kay Earl “K” Barritt was born on Sept. 2, 1930, to Marvel (Clifton) and Kenneth Barritt in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948.
K entered the Marine Corp in January 1951 and received his training at Camp Pendleton in California. He was discharged as a Marine Corporal in the 1st Marine Recon Co. in February 1954 after spending 13 months in Korea. He received the Korean Service Medal, Sharp Shooter, UN Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and the National Defense Medal. In 2018, he received the Korean Veteran Peace Medal.
On May 21, 1956, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Zwiener. They were blessed with six children. They lived in Chambers, Burwell, Norfolk and Stuart.
He was active in the Stuart American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, St. Boniface church, school and cemetery, White Horse Museum and Parkside Manor. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
K loved his yard and garden, feeding the birds and squirrels, restoring and refinishing antique furniture and playing cards.
K is survived by his children, Deb (Neal) Kramer of Stuart, Donna (Scott) Bernt of Butte, Dennis Barritt of Norfolk, Beth (Chad) Kaup of Neligh, Doug (Cathy) Barritt of Sutton; daughter-in-law Rose Barritt of O’Neill; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother Ron (Virginia) Barritt of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Darlene Barritt of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty; his parents, Kenneth and Marvel Barritt; son Dan; daughter-in-law Ann; sister Marlene Kleensang; and brother Jim Barritt.